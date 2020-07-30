GeForce RTX 3090: 50% faster than RTX 2080 Ti in early benchmarks

We should expect some solid confirmation and an announcement of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards in the next month or so -- but until then, all we have are leaks:

The one today is from KatCorgi once again, who has tweeted: "RTX 3090 may up to 50% PERFORMANCE INCREASE in TimeSpy Extreme". We've heard that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or GeForce RTX 3090 (sort that naming out before launch, NVIDIA) could be up to 60-90% faster in previous rumors.

But remember that AMD's next-gen Big Navi / RDNA 2-based flagship Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card, which has been seen around as the purported Radeon RX 6900 XT -- being 40-50% faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. If this is true, then AMD will indeed have a new card that could meet the performance of NVIDIA's best Ampere GeForce RTX 30 series card, at least in 2020.

2021 on the other hand, we should see NVIDIA fire back pretty quickly and maintain that leadership position... maybe...

However, rumors of DLSS 3.0 working in ANY game that uses TAA on an Ampere GeForce RTX 30 series might change the game completely.

I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.

