Samsung Galaxy S20, not Galaxy S11 -- because it'll be 2020

Samsung's new flagship phone rumored to be called Galaxy S20 because 'Next year is 2020, and 20 is a new beginning'

The world is expecting Samsung to unveil its next-gen Galaxy S11 smartphone next year, but according to the new rumors the company will not be using the Galaxy S11 name at all.

Samsung is rumored to be calling its new flagship smartphone the Galaxy S20, with leaker @Universeice tweeting out 'Galaxy S20' and then another tweet teasing 'Next year is 2020, and 20 is a new beginning'. If this rumor is correct, Samsung will call its new flagship the Galaxy S20 and I'm kinda OK with that.

The only issue with this rumor and Samsung's big shift on the Samsung Galaxy naming is: what will the next phone be called after the Galaxy S20? Galaxy S21? Galaxy S30? Hmm...