NVCache on Ampere GeForce GPUs makes your PC more like a PlayStation 5

NVIDIA's NVCache technology on Ampere GeForce RTX 3000 series cards would super-speed game loading times similar to PlayStation 5.

| Jul 19, 2020 at 11:09pm CDT

We heard about NVCache back in May 2020 with some Ampere leaks, with NVIDIA's purported NVCache acting like HBCC -- HBCC being AMD's own High Bandwidth Cache Controller that debuted with Vega.

NVCache on Ampere GeForce GPUs makes your PC more like a PlayStation 5
Sony is using some truly next-gen storage technology inside of its PlayStation 5 console, with a deep dive on that here. Microsoft will be doing the same with their Xbox Series X console, but what about the PC? AMD will surely have something nifty up their sleeve with RDNA 2 -- while NVIDIA has NVCache.

Well, back in the May leaks about Ampere and NVCache we heard that it "leverages both your DDR & SSD for enhanced load times & VRAM". The new leaks from Moore's Law is Dead tease that NVIDIA's upcoming NVCache on Ampere cards in the GeForce RTX 3000 series family will "dynamically utilize bandwidth from SSDs, VRAM, and DDR for multiple tasks at the same time".

There's also Tensor Memory Compression that on Ampere, and will reportedly use Tensor Cores to both compress and decompress items that are stored in VRAM. This could see a 20-40% reduction in VRAM usage, or more VRAM usage with higher textures in next-gen games and Tensor Memory Compression decreasing that VRAM footprint by 20-40%.

NVIDIA could have some Holy Trinity level combinations of features and technologies between DLSS 3.0, NVCache, and Tensor Memory Compression. All of these when joined forces with a more powerful, more unhinged Ampere GPU, could lead to one of the most exciting GeForce releases ever.

Also, right when AMD is about to strike when the iron is hot with RDNA 2 and its "NVIDIA Killer", more on that here.

More reading:

NVCache on Ampere GeForce GPUs makes your PC more like a PlayStation 5 04 | TweakTown.com
  • Traversal coprocessor: We have had more leaks on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series than any family of graphics cards before it, with an interesting "traversal coprocessor" on the new GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards. You can read more on that here.
  • NVCache: Ampere is meant to have something called NVCache, which would be NVIDIA's own form of AMD's HBCC (High Bandwidth Cache Controller, more on that here). NVCache would use your system RAM and SSD to super-speed game load times, as well as optimizing VRAM usage. You can read more on NVCache here.
  • Tensor Memory Compression: NVCache is interesting, but Tensor Memory Compression will be on Ampere, and will reportedly use Tensor Cores to both compress and decompress items that are stored in VRAM. This could see a 20-40% reduction in VRAM usage, or more VRAM usage with higher textures in next-gen games and Tensor Memory Compression decreasing that VRAM footprint by 20-40%.
  • How fast is the GeForce RTX 3090? Freaking fast according to rumors, with 60-90% more performance than the current Turing-based flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. We could see this huge performance leap in ray tracing titles, but we'll have to wait a little while longer to see how much graphical power NVIDIA crams into these new cards. You can read more on those rumors here.
  • Power hungry: As for power consumption, GA102 reportedly uses 230W -- while 24GB of GDDR6X (which we should see on the new Ampere-based TITAN RTX) consumes 60W of power. You can read more on that here.
  • Production begins soon: NVIDIA is reportedly in the DVT (or Design Validation Test) range of its new GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards. Mass production reportedly kicks off in August 2020, with a media event, benchmarks, and more in September 2020 as I predicted many months ago. More on that here.
NVCache on Ampere GeForce GPUs makes your PC more like a PlayStation 5 05 | TweakTown.com

I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.

Even more reading:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

