AMD's next-gen RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 8000 series GPUs to have 48MB to 64MB of Infinity Cache

AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 GPUs will feature between 48MB and 64MB of next-gen Infinity Cache says leaker, prices for desktop RX 8000 series GPUs at up to $599.

AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 GPU architecture has been in the headlines a couple of times this week, now we're hearing that Radeon RX 8000 series cards will feature 48MB to 64MB of next-gen Infinity Cache.

In a new post on X, leaker "Kepler_L2" was asked about IC (Infinity Cache) sizes on AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 GPUs, to which he simply replied "64, 64, 48". The decode on that is that we will see the RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 8000 series (unless they stupidly insert AI-something into the name) in 3 different configurations.

AMD's first RNDA 4-based card rumored would be the Radeon RX 8800 XT and should have a 256-bit memory bus with 20Gbps GDDR6 memory and 64MB of next-gen Infinity Cache, the second (RX 8700 XT) should have a 256-bit memory bus with 18Gbps GQDDR6 memory and 64MB of Infinity Cache, while the last RDNA 4 card (RX 8600 XT) should have a 192-bit memory bus with 19Gbps GDDR6 memory.

In comparison, the Navi 32 XT powers the Radeon RX 7800 XT (RDNA 3) with 19.5Gbps GDDR6 memory (16GB GDDR6) and 64MB of Infinity Cache. AMD would keep the same amount of Infinity Cache on its successor -- the RX 8800 XT -- but it is next-gen Infinity Cache, so it'll be faster. The 19.5Gbps GDDR6 gets bumped up to 20Gbps, so we'll see a tiny bump in memory bandwidth, too.

AMD's next-gen RDNA 4-based Navi 48 GPU leaks:

64 CUs @ 2.9GHz to 3.2GHz (real-world max GPU boost clocks)

less than 96MB of next-gen Infinity Cache

256-bit memory bus

16GB of GDDR6 memory @ 20Gbps

210W to 280W power draw (TDP)

Increase in Ray Tracing Accelerator count per CU

Monolithic die manufactured on TSMC 4nm

Added FP8 + Matrix Hardware (arguably proven in the MLID PS5 Pro leak)

October-November launch time frame

$499 to $599 MSRP

The skinny on AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 GPUs:

Heavily improved ray tracing performance : In leaks over the last few months, we're hearing that there are some major ray tracing improvements in RDNA 4, with the new Radeon RX 8800 XT expected to trade blows with the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER when it comes to games with ray tracing enabled.

Improved power efficiency : AMD won't be gunning for 500W+ or something with RDNA 4, rather they'll keep efficiency in check for its RDNA 4 GPUs just like we've seen with power efficiency improvements with AMD's new Zen 5 processors.

Next-gen Infinity Cache on RDNA 4 : We should expect to see next-gen Infinity Cache on RDNA 4 graphics cards, with some rumors saying less than 96MB of Infinity Cache on Radeon RX 8000 series GPUs, with fresh rumors saying we'll see a max of 64MB on RDNA 4.

Won't beat NVIDIA's next-gen RTX 5090 or RTX 5080: Nope. NVIDIA will have the high-end gaming GPU market to itself, which it did with the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 SUPER anyway. The new Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 cards will be the gaming GPU kings in 2025. RDNA 4 will NOT compete with high-end RTX 50 series GPUs, period. We'll have to wait and see what RDNA 5 brings, which is a complete design of the GPU architecture and not coming until 2026+.

