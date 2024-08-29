AMD's next-gen RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 8000 series GPUs to have 48MB to 64MB of Infinity Cache

AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 GPU architecture has been in the headlines a couple of times this week, now we're hearing that Radeon RX 8000 series cards will feature 48MB to 64MB of next-gen Infinity Cache.
In a new post on X, leaker "Kepler_L2" was asked about IC (Infinity Cache) sizes on AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 GPUs, to which he simply replied "64, 64, 48". The decode on that is that we will see the RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 8000 series (unless they stupidly insert AI-something into the name) in 3 different configurations.
AMD's first RNDA 4-based card rumored would be the Radeon RX 8800 XT and should have a 256-bit memory bus with 20Gbps GDDR6 memory and 64MB of next-gen Infinity Cache, the second (RX 8700 XT) should have a 256-bit memory bus with 18Gbps GQDDR6 memory and 64MB of Infinity Cache, while the last RDNA 4 card (RX 8600 XT) should have a 192-bit memory bus with 19Gbps GDDR6 memory.
In comparison, the Navi 32 XT powers the Radeon RX 7800 XT (RDNA 3) with 19.5Gbps GDDR6 memory (16GB GDDR6) and 64MB of Infinity Cache. AMD would keep the same amount of Infinity Cache on its successor -- the RX 8800 XT -- but it is next-gen Infinity Cache, so it'll be faster. The 19.5Gbps GDDR6 gets bumped up to 20Gbps, so we'll see a tiny bump in memory bandwidth, too.
- Read more: AMD RDNA 4 leak: Navi 48 GPU up to 3.2GHz, RTX 4080 perf, $499 to $599
- Read more: PS5 Pro rumored to be 45% faster than standard PS5, 2-3x faster in ray tracing
- Read more: AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 GPUs rumored for 2025: Navi 48 at CES, Navi 44 in Q2
- Read more: AMD's next-gen Navi 48 XTX GPU with 4 different board designs in new shipping manifest
- Read more: AMD's next-gen Navi 48 GPU: 3.0-3.3GHz, up to RX 7900 XTX perf, not using GDDR7
AMD's next-gen RDNA 4-based Navi 48 GPU leaks:
- 64 CUs @ 2.9GHz to 3.2GHz (real-world max GPU boost clocks)
- less than 96MB of next-gen Infinity Cache
- 256-bit memory bus
- 16GB of GDDR6 memory @ 20Gbps
- 210W to 280W power draw (TDP)
- Increase in Ray Tracing Accelerator count per CU
- Monolithic die manufactured on TSMC 4nm
- Added FP8 + Matrix Hardware (arguably proven in the MLID PS5 Pro leak)
- October-November launch time frame
- $499 to $599 MSRP
The skinny on AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 GPUs:
- Heavily improved ray tracing performance: In leaks over the last few months, we're hearing that there are some major ray tracing improvements in RDNA 4, with the new Radeon RX 8800 XT expected to trade blows with the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER when it comes to games with ray tracing enabled.
- Improved power efficiency: AMD won't be gunning for 500W+ or something with RDNA 4, rather they'll keep efficiency in check for its RDNA 4 GPUs just like we've seen with power efficiency improvements with AMD's new Zen 5 processors.
- Next-gen Infinity Cache on RDNA 4: We should expect to see next-gen Infinity Cache on RDNA 4 graphics cards, with some rumors saying less than 96MB of Infinity Cache on Radeon RX 8000 series GPUs, with fresh rumors saying we'll see a max of 64MB on RDNA 4.
- Won't beat NVIDIA's next-gen RTX 5090 or RTX 5080: Nope. NVIDIA will have the high-end gaming GPU market to itself, which it did with the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 SUPER anyway. The new Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 cards will be the gaming GPU kings in 2025. RDNA 4 will NOT compete with high-end RTX 50 series GPUs, period. We'll have to wait and see what RDNA 5 brings, which is a complete design of the GPU architecture and not coming until 2026+.
- Radeon RX 8800 XT should be the flagship RDNA 4 card: AMD launched the flagship RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7900 XTX, which under that fell the RX 7900 XT, and then the RX 7800 XT. With RDNA 4, we're expecting to not see any RX 8900 series GPUs, but rather the Radeon RX 8800 XT will be the flagship RDNA 4 card.
- RDNA 4 tech is inside Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro: AMD has done some fantastic work on RDNA 4, which will be powering the GPU side of the beefed-up semi-custom SoC inside of Sony's upcoming PS5 Pro console. The PS5 Pro is expected to have 2-3x the ray tracing performance of the standard PS5, so we're going to enjoy those optimizations on RT for the Radeon RX 8000 series GPU side on the PC when it comes.
- Possibly just 3 different RX 8000 series GPUs at first: AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 GPU architecture will most likely power just 3 different RX 8000 series GPUs at first: the Navi 48 XTX-powered Radeon RX 8800 XT, the Navi 48 XT-powered RX 8700 XT, and the Navi 44 XT-powered RX 8600 XT graphics cards. We could be wrong, but that's where we think they'll fall when RDNA 4 is unleashed.