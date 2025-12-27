AMD's next-gen RDNA 5 GPU rumored for mid-2027 says leaker, will battle RTX 6090

AMD's next-generation RDNA 5 GPUs are back in the rumor mill: mid-2027 launch on TSMC N3P process node, amidst rumors of being fabbed at Samsung Foundry.

TL;DR: AMD's next-gen RDNA 5 GPUs, launching mid-2027 on TSMC's N3P node, promise up to 18% faster speeds, 36% lower power use, and advanced features like Universal Compression and Neural Arrays. RDNA 5 will power upcoming PlayStation 6, Xbox consoles, and new Radeon RX cards, targeting high-end gaming performance.

AMD's next-gen RDNA 5 GPU family is back in the headlines, with fresh rumors that we'll see RDNA 5 sometime in mid-2027... close to the release of Sony's next-gen PlayStation 6 and Microsoft's next-gen Xbox consoles.

In fresh rumors that AMD would have its next-gen RDNA 5 GPUs fabbed at Samsung Foundry, known leaker "Kepler_L2" said that RDNA 5 is being fabbed by TSMC on its N3P process node, and will release in mid-2027 in a series of new posts on X.

AMD has its current-gen RDNA 4 GPUs fabbed at TSMC on its N5 (5nm) process node, but RDNA 5 on the new N3P process node will enjoy up to 18% higher speeds, a large 36% decrease in power consumption, and a 24% reduction in area. This is without all the tinkering that AMD is doing under the hood of RDNA 5, with some new technologies including "Universal Compression", "Neural Arrays", and "Radiance Cores".

We know that AMD is making a family of RDNA 5 products for all shapes, sizes, and markets, including being the GPU inside of the semi-custom "Orion" APU for the next-gen PlayStation 6 console, and the "Magnus" APU for the next-gen Xbox console. This is joined by a new family of RDNA 5-based Radeon RX series graphics cards, and being part of AMD's new fleet of Zen 6-based APUs in the future.

AMD's next-gen RDNA 5-based GPU leaked details (source: MLID)

The next-gen flagship RDNA 5-based Radeon GPU -- rumored as the Radeon RX 10900 XT -- is said to feature a huge 12,288 cores (based on a 96 Compute Unit chip) with 36GB of GDDR7 memory on a 384-bit bus providing up to 1.7TB/sec of memory bandwidth. This GPU is known as the "ATO" die, and will reportedly compete with NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 6090 in leaks from Moore's Law is Dead.

A release of RDNA 5 in mid-2027 makes sense, where we could expect a teaser earlier in the year and a big reveal at Computex 2027. In the months after, Sony and Microsoft will be preparing to launch their next-gen PS6 and Xbox consoles that'll feature a semi-custom APU using RDNA 5 GPU cores, and in the middle of those huge releases, AMD will roll out its next-gen Zen 6-based chips using RDNA 5 GPU cores, too.

However, we've got the DRAM crisis that we're unfortunately experiencing right now, and a couple of years ahead of us with the crisis having no signs of getting better until 2027-2028 at the earliest. AMD will require a ton of high-end GDDR7 modules for its next-gen RDNA 5-based GPUs and next-gen console APUs, which will get harder and harder to buy, and many times more expensive.

Here's what to expect from RDNA 5 in terms of GPU cores on new Radeon GPUs from rumors:

RDNA 5 high-end die: 96 CUs (12,288 cores)

die: 96 CUs (12,288 cores) RDNA 5 mid-range die: 40 CUs (5120 cores)

die: 40 CUs (5120 cores) RDNA 5 low-end die: 24 CUs (3072 cores)

die: 24 CUs (3072 cores) RDNA 5 entry-level die: 12 CUs (1536 cores)

On top of that, AMD has been putting less and less heart and soul into its Radeon business, finding mega success in its Ryzen, Threadripper, and EPYC processors. AMD has done well with recent successes winning multiple console contracts (PS4, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox One/S/X, Xbox Series X/S and next-gen PS6/Xbox contracts), but not unleashing (and putting the solid marketing push) Radeon RX graphics cards that can compete (and beat) NVIDIA's best GeForce RTX series GPUs... here's hoping things change at AMD for RDNA 5.

We did report on a rumor that AMD's next-gen Radeon GPUs could be renamed to "Radeon PTX" with RDNA 5 geared for radically improved Path Tracing (PT) performance from MLID back in August 2025.