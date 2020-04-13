Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
This COVID-19 death photo is actually from TV show Grey's Anatomy

Viral social media post shows Italian doctors dying from COVID-19, except its a still from a TV episode of Grey's Anatomy

A social media post that has been doing the rounds showed Italian medical scrubs dead on the operating room floor, mid-operation, killed by COVID-19.

The social media post has a caption that reads: "some bodies among the 200 doctors in Italy who died yesterday of coronavirus". Italy has been slammed by coronavirus, so it has caused quite the stir... except its a total fabrication. The photo was reverse image searched and found to be a still from Grey's Anatomy.

Yeah, the COVID-19 death photo was from a 2007 episode (S3E14) called 'Wishin' and Hopin'. On the left of the image is the Italian medical scrubs that "died from COVID-19" on the ground, the right is the still image from the Wishin' and Hopin' episode of Grey's Anatomy.

More Reading on COVID-19 coronavirus

NEWS SOURCE:factcheck.afp.com
