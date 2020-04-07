Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
WHO official: 'we may have to enter homes and remove family members'

World Health Organization official warns it may enter your home, and take a family member over coronavirus

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 7, 2020 at 10:00 pm CDT (3 mins, 35 secs reading time)

It feels like we're in an altered reality right now, but this is real -- a World Health Organization (WHO) official has said that they may have to "enter homes and remove family members" because of the novel coronavirus. Watch it with your own eyes:

Carlson says: "In response to the spread of coronavirus, authorities may have to enter peoples' homes and remove family members -- presumably, by force". On March 30, Dr. Michael Ryan who is an Executive Director at the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said something that I'm not seeing much coverage of.

The WHO official said: "in most parts of the world, due to lockdown, most of the transmission that's actually happening in many countries now is happening in the household, at family level. In some senses, transmission has been taken off the streets and pushed back into family units, now we need to go and look in families and find those people who may be sick and remove them, and isolate them, in a safe and dignified manner".

Carlson hits back, saying "just so you know we're coming to your house, seizing your children and "isolating them in a safe and dignified manner".

I can't imagine this going down well with most people, especially Americans and the Second Amendment.

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

