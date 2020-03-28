6 months in jail if you stand too close to someone in Singapore

This is social distancing, taken to the absolute, utter extreme in Singapore

Singapore is taking things up a serious notch when it comes to social distancing over COVID-19 coronavirus, with a press release from Singapore's Ministry of Health.

In the press release, it warned the people of Singapore to maintain a distance of at least 1 meter (3.2 feet) from other people during "non-transient" public interactions. If you don't, you'll face a 10,000 Singapore dollars (or $6985) fine -- or even 6 months in jail. Yeah, they're not kidding around in Singapore.

Singapore isn't the only country getting serious over social distancing either, with a 35-year-old man in France reportedly sent to prison after he violated lockdown. He was found guilty of "endangering the lives of others". A 4-month suspended prison sentence was handed down to a 19-year-old man, as he broke lockdown laws 10 times in a matter of days.

Authorities in Jordan have arrested 800 people, after they had banned people from venturing outside -- even to buy food or medicine. In Italy, the country has issued 90,000 people fines for breaking quarantine laws. In Spain, you can face up to 18 months in prison for breaking quarantine over COVID-19 coronavirus.