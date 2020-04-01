COVID-19: worst cover-up in human history, originated at Wuhan biolab?

China should be held accountable for COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, which is 'one of the worst cover-ups in human history'

It looks like the current COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak is about to be blown wide open, with Rep. Michael T. McCaul, Texas Republican and ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee saying "This is one of the worst cover-ups in human history, and now the world is facing a global pandemic".

Well, they're some fighting words. It is being reported that the current coronavirus has mutated from bats that reportedly infected animals and people at a wild animal market in Wuhan, China -- but the origin of the virus itself is still unknown.

There were "conspiracy theories" that COVID-19 coronavirus was a bioweapon, and came from an animal that had the disease tested on them and then sold to local Wuhan markets. From there, it began spreading quickly through Wuhan and then eventually, the world. To the point where the entire global economy has come to a grinding halt, and billions of people are in lockdown or quarantined to their homes.

Nature wrote in an article published in 2017 that a new laboratory in Wuhan is "on the cusp of being cleared to work with the world's most dangerous pathogens", with China planning a further 5-7 new biosafety level-4 (BSL-4) labs across China mainland by 2025. Nature added that the BSL-4 lab in Wuhan and then greater China "generated much excitement, as well as some concerns".

In the article, Nature writes that "some scientists outside China worry about pathogens escaping, and the addition of a biological dimension to geopolitical tensions between China and other nations".

The illumination of China's blame for this disease, mixed with the fact that the first-ever BSL-4 lab opened in China just over 2 years ago -- and in Wuhan of all places, is having a glaring eye turn to it. Adding to that, the Wuhan-based BSL-4 lab began experimenting with... drum roll please... a coronavirus.

It's being questioned that possibly a lab worker accidentally infected themselves, possibly went shopping for meat at the Wuhan markets over a few days -- over a long, asymptomatic incubation period, and unknowningly spread the virus which eventually went worldwide.

People are beginning to question the narrative, the fact that the World Health Organization is flicking Taiwan shade (of which Taiwan has 2 x BSL-4 labs), and now the mainstream media looking into the origins of the "Chinese coronavirus".

Worst yet, back in February 2020 researchers Botao Xial and Lei Xiao published a paper that was retracted as fast as it was published, titled 'The possible origins of 2019-nCoV coronavirus'. In this paper, the researchers speculated whether the virus originated from the Wuhan BSL-4 laboratory.

Tucker Carlson cited a report recently, reporting that he admits that he cannot confirm if coronavirus was made in a lab or not. This is a huge deal, and for anyone that watches Carlson break things down, knows that he wouldn't be coming out and highlighting it if it wasn't something worth digging into.

The Washington Times has even posted a story, titled 'Chinese researchers isolated deadly bat coronavirus near Wuhan animal market". The report reads: "Chinese government researchers isolated more than 2,000 new viruses, including deadly bat coronaviruses, and carried out scientific work on them just three miles from a wild animal market identified as the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic".

It continues: "Several Chinese state media outlets in recent months touted the virus research and lionized in particular a key researcher in Wuhan, Tian Junhua, as a leader in bat virus work. The coronavirus strain now infecting hundreds of thousands of people globally mutated from bats believed to have infected animals and people at a wild animal market in Wuhan. The exact origin of the virus, however, remains a mystery".

