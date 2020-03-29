COVID-19: US military teams 'sealed off' in Cheyenne mountain bunker

If you thought you were bored being forced to stay-at-home over COVID-19 coronavirus lockdowns, then you might want to pull out your DVDs of Stargate SG-1.

Air Force General Terrence O'Shaughnessy, who is the head of U.S. Northern Command and NORAD, announced during a recent Facebook Live town hall with others under his command, that they've moved part of the U.S. Army's Northern Command in charge of homeland security in the US into the Cheyenne Mountain bunker in Colorado to be isolated from coronavirus.

O'Shaughnessy explained: "To ensure that we can defend the homeland despite this pandemic, our command and control watch teams here in the headquarters split into multiple shifts and portions of our watch team began working from Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, creating a third team at an alternate location as well".

He added: "Our dedicated professionals of the NORAD and NORTHCOM command and control watch have left their homes, said goodbye to their families and are isolated from everyone to ensure that they can stand the watch each and every day to defend our homeland. It's certainly not optimal, but it's absolutely necessary and appropriate given the situation".

But what if staff in the bunker get sick? Well, there are entirely separated teams of high-ranking military officials working from a different, separate "secret" location.