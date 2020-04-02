Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
United Nations wants 10% of global GDP to fund coronavirus response

The United Nations pushes ambitious project, demanding 10% of the global GDP, to fight COVID-19 coronavirus

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 2, 2020

The United Nations has proposed a massive project, so it can better respond to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic -- asking for at least 10% of global domestic product, or GDP.

In a fresh 26-page report, the United Nations has a plan to address the multi-threaded socio-econmic impact that COVID-19 is wrecking on the world. The UN describes it as a "global health crisis unlike any in the 75-year history of the United Nations".

The document by the UN continues: "This report is a call to action, for the immediate health response required to suppress transmission of the virus to end the pandemic; and to tackle the many social and economic dimensions of this crisis. It is, above all, a call to focus on people -- women, youth, low-wage workers, small and medium enterprises, the informal sector and on vulnerable groups who are already at risk".

The report continues, warning that it is "in everyone's interest to ensure that developing countries have the best chance of managing this crisis". The United Nations stresses that the COVID-19 coronavirus "will risk becoming a long-lasting brake on economic recovery".

Read the entire report from the United Nations on coronavirus, and their proposal of 10% of the entire GDP of the world, right here.

NEWS SOURCES:un.org
Anthony Garreffa

