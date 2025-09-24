Google claims US government pressured YouTube to remove user-generated COVID videos

YouTube's owner, Alphabet, has sent a letter to the US government accusing it of pressuring the company to remove user-generated COVID-19 content in 2020.

YouTube has announced it will be rolling back channels that were deleted over producing COVID-19 and election misinformation in 2020, with the video platform's owner, Alphabet, having sent a letter to the House Judiciary Committee, claiming the Biden administration pressured the company to remove user-generated COVID-19 and election content despite it not violating the platform's terms of service.

The letter states that the "political atmosphere" had forced the company's hand to initiate the bans on channels producing what at the time was being deemed misinformation, with Alphabet's lawyers writing, "It is unacceptable and wrong when any government, including the Biden Administration, attempts to dictate how the Company moderates content."

Notably, during 2020, YouTube rolled out a "medical misinformation policy" that banned content that contained conspiracy theories about the pandemic, which resulted in many channels being banned from the platform.

Additionally, following the January 6th riots in Washington DC, YouTube went on to ban many conservative YouTube channels, including Donald Trump's own YouTube channel, which was claiming the election was "stolen" from him. Furthermore, YouTube continued its blitz by removing several other conservative creators.

Now, YouTube is stating that its terms of service have evolved since 2020, and that Alphabet is committed to "free expression" on its platform. To show its recompense to creators that were banned, Alphabet is offering creators that were banned for now out-of-date rules a chance to return to YouTube.