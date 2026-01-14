Forza Horizon 6 release date just got leaked inside Forza Horizon 5

It looks like Forza Horizon 6's release date has leaked ahead of Xbox Developer Direct debut next week, via an in-game pop-up in Forza Horizon 5.

TL;DR: Forza Horizon 6 is set to release on May 19, 2026, with Early Access on May 15 for Premium Edition buyers on Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game, featuring detailed open-world environments, includes exclusive pre-order content and at least two premium post-launch expansions.

Over on social media, an account named XBOX INFINITE posted an alleged screenshot from Forza Horizon 5 that includes pre-order details for Forza Horizon 6, ahead of its big Xbox Developer Direct presentation next week. Apparently, the pop-up appeared in-game, and the pre-order information included the game's release date.

Sources close to gaming publication VGC and tech outlet The Verge have apparently confirmed the release date or release window for the game as seen here as accurate, even though this appears to be the only recorded instance of a Forza Horizon 5 player being shown this Forza Horizon 6 pre-order pop-up. The release date is May 19, 2026, with Early Access available on May 15 for Premium Edition buyers.

This date applies to the Xbox Series X|S and PC versions of the game, as Microsoft has previously confirmed that the PS5 version will arrive at a later date. Forza Horizon 6 is the highly anticipated new open-world racing game from Xbox and Playground Games, with this latest installment shifting the racing action to Japan.

Read more: Forza Horizon 5 sold 2 million copies on PS5 in a single month (updated)

The game got announced last year, and although we haven't seen any gameplay (that's coming next week), developer Playground Games has confirmed that Forza Horizon 6 features the studio's "most detailed and layered environments to date," covering Japan's bustling neon-lit urban environments and serene countryside and mountain areas.

In addition to the May 19 release date for the game, the leak includes details such as an exclusive Ferrari J50 car for pre-order customers, as well as confirmation that the game will receive at least two premium post-launch expansions. Plus, a bunch of car packs, including one focused on Time Attack, as well as an Italian Passion Car Pack.