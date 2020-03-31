UN enacts 'battle plan' to fight upcoming worldwide food shortages

If you thought the fight for toilet paper was bad, just imagine if there was a global food shortage. This is something the United Nations (UN) has been thinking about, forcing them to issue a "battle plan" to make sure the worldwide food supply chains aren't destroyed.

The United Nations' Food and Agriculture division said last week that it had "already seen signs" of this in the global food supply chain, caused by all the lockdowns worldwide that are impacting supply chains. Chief Economist Maximo Torero Cullen explained: "Disruptions, particularly in the area of logistics, could materialise in the coming months".

The International Agri-Food Network, which also acts as the UN Committee on World Food Security explains: "While the immediate problem has been access to food and the need for shelf stable foods, disruptions at borders and in supply chains may cause an echo in the food system with potentially disastrous effects".

The United Nations has a large post titled 'A battle plan for ensuring global food supplies during the COVID-19 crisis' that has all the details if you want to check it out here.