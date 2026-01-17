PS5 vs PS2 is an ugly comparison Sony fans can't ignore

There are only sixteen PS5-exclusive games, compared to the more than 500 that were exclusive to the PS2 by the end of its lifecycle.

The PlayStation 5 released right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic on November 12, 2020, making it quite difficult to get consoles into the hands of hungry gamers. Since then, Sony has released many first-party titles, but perhaps not as many as you would expect, especially compared to the esteemed PlayStation 2.

A trending X post has highlighted there have only been sixteen true PS5-exclusive titles, and that the PS2 had more than 500. With the lifecycle of the PS5 coming to an end, and the PS6 being on the horizon, the difference between the PS5 and PS2 when it comes to exclusive games highlights the shift in the gaming market for multiplatform releases. It should be noted the PS5 has more than 1,000 native titles, and thousands of PS4 games through backwards compatibility, but only a limited number of them are available exclusively on PS5.

The statement "sixteen true PS5-exclusive titles" does come with some caveats, such as many exclusivity periods expiring and the title being ported over to PC. Spider-Man 2 and God of War Ragnarök are two examples of that caveat, and therefore they have been excluded from the "true exclusive" list. Games such as Astro Bot and Astro's Playroom are counted as true exclusives as they are currently only available on PS5.