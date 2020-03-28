Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,540 Reviews & Articles | 59,929 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: Here's the key coronavirus COVID-19 symptom nobody is talking aboutflame

Experts say coronavirus could force large scale 'internet rationing'

Internet rationing might be a reality, with health services and online lessons prioritized over everything else

Anthony Garreffa | Mar 28, 2020 at 03:48 pm CDT (1 min, 37 secs reading time)

It appears the havoc that COVID-19 coronavirus is causing on the world is not limited to just forcing us all inside in a global lockdown, but it is wrecking havoc on the internet, too.

Experts say coronavirus could force large scale 'internet rationing' 03 | TweakTown.com

Major internet services like Netflix and YouTube are having to reduce the quality of their streaming resolutions to keep up with the massive uptick in demand, with hundreds of millions of people stuck inside their homes. But now, experts in European countries are predicting we'll see large-scale "internet rationing" that would prioritize things like health and emergency services, as well as online education over everything else.

Matthew Howett, principal analyst at Assembly, told The Telegraph: "If we end up in a situation where worldwide, 850m children start to receive lessons virtually for an extended period of time, then networks might want to start prioritizing video traffic over gaming traffic".

It was just a month ago that I was writing a story about Netflix and other stay-at-home companies were benefiting from COVID-19 coronavirus and all the people sitting at home. But now that strain has grown in a very big way, and is seeing experts in Europe considering internet rationing.

We already know that COVID-19 coronavirus has been affecting streaming services around the world, but it seems we could be in for a very bumpy ride online over the coming months.

Buy at Amazon

Contagion (2011)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$7.99
$9.99$9.99$12.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/28/2020 at 6:12 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:telegraph.co.uk, i.dailymail.co.uk
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.