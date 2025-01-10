Dominoes Pizza roasts Ubisoft over recent Assassin's Creed Shadows announcement

Dominoes Pizza has roasted Ubisoft for the company's recent announcement regarding the selected launch date for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Dominoes Pizza has fired off a friendly, but funny jab at Ubisoft over the company's recent announcement about the launch date for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Ubisoft originally intended to launch Assassin's Creed Shadows on November 14, 2024, but after mounting criticism of artistic design choices, setting, choppy animations, allegations of bot being purchased to post positive comments, and much more, Ubisoft decided to delay the launch until February 14, 2025. The company cited needing more to further polish the game before it releases, and then on January 9, 2025, Ubisoft took to its social media channels with a message informing fans Assassin's Creed Shadows will be delayed again until March 20, 2025.

Dominones has decided to through a friendy, and quite funny jab at Ubisoft for its delay of the title, writing on its official Facebook account, "call us if you need help delivering on time," and shared a screenshot of the Ubisoft message announcing the delay. While the Dominoes post certainly poked some fun at Ubisoft for its double delay of Shadows, the post has provided some utility in the form of awareness, as some commenters wrote Dominoes' viral post is the way they found out about Shadows being delayed.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is scheduled to release on March 20, 2025.