AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU rumored launch lineup: 7950X, 7900X, 7800X + 7600X

AMD is gearing up for its next-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPU launch, with a leaker teasing the first 4 variants of the Zen 4 processors.

In the tweet, leaker "@Greymon55" teased that we are to expect the Ryzen 9 7950X -- expected to be a beasty new 16-core, 32-thread CPU -- and the Ryzen 9 7900X which should be a 12-core, 24-thread Zen 4 champion. After that, AMD is expected to launch the Ryzen 7 7800X that should be a 8-core, 16-thread Zen 4 chip while the Ryzen 5 7600X is the last in the rumored launch lineup with 6 cores and 12 threads.

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 7700X is "still not in the first lineup" according to the leaker. As for the new Zen 4 processors, we're to expect at least 15-20% performance boosts in the IPC department, DDR5 RAM support, and PCIe 5.0 support. AMD's new highest-end X670E + X670 motherboards will offer DDR5 + PCIe 5.0, with the next-gen flagship Navi 31-based Radeon RX 7970 XT (or whatever it's called) expected to debut on PCIe 5.0 x16.