AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU rumored launch lineup: 7950X, 7900X, 7800X + 7600X

AMD's next-gen Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series CPU rumored launch: 7950X, 7900X, 7800X, 7600X -- the 7700X launches later.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jun 19 2022 7:54 PM CDT
AMD is gearing up for its next-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPU launch, with a leaker teasing the first 4 variants of the Zen 4 processors.

In the tweet, leaker "@Greymon55" teased that we are to expect the Ryzen 9 7950X -- expected to be a beasty new 16-core, 32-thread CPU -- and the Ryzen 9 7900X which should be a 12-core, 24-thread Zen 4 champion. After that, AMD is expected to launch the Ryzen 7 7800X that should be a 8-core, 16-thread Zen 4 chip while the Ryzen 5 7600X is the last in the rumored launch lineup with 6 cores and 12 threads.

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 7700X is "still not in the first lineup" according to the leaker. As for the new Zen 4 processors, we're to expect at least 15-20% performance boosts in the IPC department, DDR5 RAM support, and PCIe 5.0 support. AMD's new highest-end X670E + X670 motherboards will offer DDR5 + PCIe 5.0, with the next-gen flagship Navi 31-based Radeon RX 7970 XT (or whatever it's called) expected to debut on PCIe 5.0 x16.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

