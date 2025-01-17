All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series 'Shimada Peak' leaks: 96C/192T, 64C/128T, 32C/64T, 16C/32T

AMD's next-gen Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series 'Shimada Peak' CPUs spotted in new shipping manifests: 64-core, 32-core SKUs teased.

Gaming Editor
TL;DR: AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series "Shimada Peak" CPUs are revealed in shipping manifests, featuring 96-core, 64-core, 32-core, and 16-core variants. The flagship 96-core CPU includes 12 CCDs with 384MB L3 cache. These CPUs utilize the new Zen 5 architecture and TSMC process, differing from the previous series.

AMD's next-generation Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series "Shimada Peak" CPUs have turned up in new shipping manifests, teasing 96-core, 64-core, 32-core, and 16-core variants.

2

In new shipping manifests, we're learning that AMD will have a plethora of core configurations of its new Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series "Shimada Peak" CPUs. We're talking about a flagship 96-core, 192-thread SKU, followed by 64C/128T, 32C/64T, and finally, a 16C/32T variant.

Previous leaks teased that we'd see the new Zen 5-based Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series CPUs would debut with the monster 96-core, 192-thread variant alongside the 16-core, 32-thread variant. But now, it seems we'll be graced by the 64-core, 128-thread, and 32-core, 64-thread variant at the same time. It'll be a thread party!

AMD's upcoming Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series CPU with 16 cores and 32 threads will feature dual 8-core CCDs, while the 96-core, 192-thread flagship will feature 12 CCDs in total (8 cores per CCD x 12 CCDs = 96 cores). Each of the CCDs will feature 32MB of L3 cache, for a total of 384MB of L3 cache on the flagship 96-core CPU.

This is identical to the Zen 4-based flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor, with expectations that AMD will have the same 350W TDP, 128 PCIe lanes, and support for the same TRX50 and WRX90 chipsets. The big difference between the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series and Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series is the new Zen 5 architecture and newer TSMC process node.

What I want to see is AMD using its second-generation 3D V-Cache inside of the new Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series "Shimada Peak" CPUs... we've got the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Ryzen 9 9900X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D processors all enjoying new X3D cache, now it's time for Shimada Peak to shine.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

