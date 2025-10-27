AMD's new mid-range Ryzen 5 7500X3D CPU teased: 6C/12T Zen 4 chip with 3D V-Cache tech

AMD isn't finished with Zen 4 processors just yet, with a new X3D offering on the way: Ryzen 5 7500X3D packs 6C/12T, 96MB cache, with 3D V-Cache tech.

TL;DR: AMD is reportedly launching the Ryzen 5 7500X3D, a new 6-core, 12-thread Zen 4 processor featuring 3D V-Cache technology with 96MB L3 cache. This addition expands AMD's Ryzen 7000 X3D lineup, offering enhanced performance with lower clock speeds and a 65W TDP, ahead of upcoming Zen 5 X3D releases.

AMD is reportedly preparing another Zen 4 processor with X3D cache, with rumors that the company is about to release a new 6-core, 12-thread Zen 4 chip with 3D V-Cache technology.

In a new post on X from leaker @momomo_us, we're hearing that UK distributor West Coast has listed a new SKU on its CPU website with a new model name and product code: the AMD Ryzen 5 7500X3D. In the screenshot above, the Ryzen 5 7500X3D processor has product code "100-000001904" which looks to be a slightly cut-down version than the Ryzen 5 7600X3D that launched in 2024.

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D from last year was initially exclusive to Microcenter in the US, but later reached the shores of China and the EMEA markets, but there's no news on the new 7500X3D being a US-exclusive or worldwide launch just yet.

On the specifications side of things, AMD's new Ryzen 5 7500X3D will reportedly launch with 6 cores and 12 threads of Zen 4 processing power, with AMD's in-house 3D V-Cache technology. We should expect to see 96MB of L3 cache in total, with 32MB regular cache and 64MB of 3D V-Cache. The new 7500X3D should also have lower CPU clock speeds than the 7600X3D, but the same TDP, with the 7600X3D boosting up to 4.7GHz with a 65W TDP.

AMD continues to fill out its Ryzen 7000 X3D processor family, which consists of the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, Ryzen 7 7800X3D, and Ryzen 5 7600X3D with the new Ryzen 5 7500X3D, all featuring the previous Zen 4 architecture. The newer Ryzen 9000 X3D processors include the Ryzen 9 9950X3D, Ryzen 9 9900X3D, Ryzen 7 9800X3D, and Ryzen 5 9600X3D.

AMD is expected to unveil even higher-end versions of its Zen 5-based X3D processors at CES 2026 in a couple of months' time, with the purported Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 and Ryzen 9 9900X3D2 processors with even more V-Cache stacked on top.