AMD's next-gen Medusa Ridge CPU leak: desktop Zen 6 processors with 24 cores, 48 threads coming

AMD's next-gen Zen 6 processors are rumored to feature 12-core, 24-thread Zen 6 chiplet that means with dual-chiplet CPU designs we'll see 24 cores and 48 threads on future desktop processors.

In his latest video, leaker Moore's Law is Dead spoke with industry sources that said AMD's next-gen Ryzen CPUs and APUs will feature 12 cores and 24 threads of Zen 6 on a single chiplet, meaning dual-chiplet designs like the Ryzen 9 9950X and 9900X of the future (Ryzen 9 10950X and Ryzen 9 10900X, I guess) will have 24 cores and 48 threads total (versus the 16 cores and 32 threads max on consumer desktop Ryzen processors).

AMD's next-gen Zen 6 "Medusa Ridge" desktop CPUs would have up to 24 cores and 48 threads of Zen 6 processing power, while next-gen Zen 6-based "Medusa Point" and "Medusa Halo" APUs that succeed the Zen 5-based "Strix Point" and "Strix Halo" APUs will pack a much higher (and better) core count.

We are expecting AMD to unleash its new "Medusa Point" APU with full Zen 6 cores versus the 4 x Zen 5 + 8 x Zen 5c cores present in Strix Point APUs, upgrading the APU inside of laptops and SFF gaming systems to move from 12C/24T to a higher-end full 12C/24T of Zen 6 (versus using Zen 6c cores).

If these rumors are true, we'll see AMD move past the 16-core stagnation into a world with 24-core, 48-thread desktop CPUs that will provide Ryzen Threadripper amounts of CPU cores on consumer desktop CPUs based on Zen 6. APUs will get huge upgrades across the range of Medusa Point and Medusa Halo chips, with MLID stating that we'll see RDNA 5-based integrated GPUs with the same 16 CUs that we see in Strix Point (but newer RDNA 5 GPU cores versus RDNA 3.5 inside of Strix Point and Strix Halo APUs).

MLID's source explained: "I can confirm what you leaked in your last Medusa Point video. It has a 12-core Zen 6 chiplet that interfaces with a large I/O die chiplet, and then there will also be Halo and Desktop Variants of Medusa that seem to share the same 12-core CCD chiplet".

The move to chiplets for more APUs... told by multiple sources "this is happening with Medusa" versus the monolithic dies used on Strix Point and Strix Halo. A single CCD with 12 cores of Zen 6 will be wild to see, with dual-chiplet Zen 6 processors to offer the full 24C/48T on desktop will be a sight to see... mix in some third-gen 3D V-Cache and Zen 6-powered Ryzen X3D processors will be one of the best-performing CPUs in many years.

MLID says that the total silicon of Medusa Point APUs is 20-30% bigger than Strix Point, even with it using TSMC's new 3nm process node. There is a huge I/O die that the leaker says has "room for something" and hopefully it's not more useless AI features through a beefier Neural Engine, and instead additional L3 cache.

The leaker continues, saying that we could expect 8MB of Infinity Cache -- even up to 16MB -- with 10-20% more performance out of the RDNA 5-based integrated GPU inside of Medusa Zen 6-based chips.