AMD corrects Ryzen 7000 series CPU power numbers: 170W TDP, 230W PPT

AMD confirms its Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will top out at up to 170W TDP, and 230W PPT. Up from 125W in rumors.

AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will debut later this year, with previous rumors teasing a 170W TDP but that has now been cleared up by AMD's Robert Hallock.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The next-gen Zen 4-based architecture was teased in a 16-core prototype CPU at Computex 2022, but then Hallock cleared some things up on Reddit. Hallock explained: "The Computex processor was a 16-core prototype sample not yet fused to specific power/TDP values, but it was operating in a range below the new 170W TDP group we've developed. It's a conservative figure."

Hallock added: "The confusion stems from me misspeaking. I had misread some tech docs and got my wires crossed. Sorry to the community for that. Ryzen sockets are CPU_TDP*1.35 = PPT (maximum socket power). So 65W TDP = 88W PPT (no change from AM4), 105W TDP = 142W PPT (no change), and 170W TDP = 230W PPT (new option).

AMD is now confirming -- and clarifying -- that the new Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series will have higher-end models tapping up to 170W TDP... other reps claims a 125W TDP. That's a big change, 45W... also driving up the package power of the AM5 socket.

AMD Ryzen 7000: 170W CPU TDP / 230W Package Power

AMD Ryzen 7000: 125W CPU TDP / 170W Package Power

AMD Ryzen 5000: 105W CPU TDP / 142W Package Power

Intel Alder Lake-S: 125W CPU PL1 / 241W PL2 Power Rating

But when compared against the current-gen AM4 socket, which the Ryzen 5000 series CPUs tap out at a 105W TDP and package power of 142W -- that's a huge 1.35x increase for Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs on the new AM5 socket. 65W TDP increase, and 88W PPT increase.