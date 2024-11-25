AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9000 'Shimada Peak' CPU spotted: 96-core, 16-core Zen 5 variants teased

TL;DR: AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series "Shimada Peak" CPUs, featuring the new Zen 5 architecture, are set to launch with 96-core and 16-core models for HEDT systems. The flagship 96-core CPU includes 12 CCDs and 384MB of L3 cache, mirroring the Zen 4-based Threadripper PRO 7995WX with a 350W TDP and 128 PCIe lanes. AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series "Shimada Peak" CPUs, featuring the new Zen 5 architecture, are set to launch with 96-core and 16-core models for HEDT systems. The flagship 96-core CPU includes 12 CCDs and 384MB of L3 cache, mirroring the Zen 4-based Threadripper PRO 7995WX with a 350W TDP and 128 PCIe lanes.

AMD's next-gen Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series "Shimada Peak" CPUs have been spotted: in 96-core and 16-core form, ready with the new Zen 5 architecture for HEDT systems.

The company has successfully launched its new Zen 5 architecture inside of the Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs and the new Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" desktop processors, but the HEDT side of things has been quiet. Well, it looks like Zen 5-powered Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series "Shimada Peak" CPUs are coming, ready for that huge SP6 socket.

We saw the 96-core, 192-thread flagship Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series CPU in an NBD shipping manifest in August, with the latest shipping manifest including the flagship 96-core CPU, and the entry-level 16-core CPU. The shipping manifests don't mention "Shimada Peak" but we're pretty sure that's what we're looking at with these logs.

AMD's upcoming Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series CPU with 16 cores and 32 threads will feature dual 8-core CCDs, while the 96-core, 192-thread flagship will feature 12 CCDs in total (8 cores per CCD x 12 CCDs = 96 cores). Each of the CCDs will feature 32MB of L3 cache, for a total of 384MB of L3 cache on the flagship 96-core CPU.

This is identical to the Zen 4-based flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor, with expectations that AMD will have the same 350W TDP, 128 PCIe lanes, and support for the same TRX50 and WRX90 chipsets. The big difference between the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series and Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series is the new Zen 5 architecture and newer TSMC process node.

What I want to see is AMD using its second-generation 3D V-Cache inside of the new Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series "Shimada Peak" CPUs... we've got the Ryzen 7 9800X3D on the market, with the Ryzen 9 9900X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D processors both expected to drop at CES 2025 in January 2025.