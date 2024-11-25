All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9000 'Shimada Peak' CPU spotted: 96-core, 16-core Zen 5 variants teased

AMD's next-gen Zen 5-based Ryzen Threadripper series 'Shimada Peak' CPUs spo tted: up to 96 cores and 192 threads, also 16-core form.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series "Shimada Peak" CPUs, featuring the new Zen 5 architecture, are set to launch with 96-core and 16-core models for HEDT systems. The flagship 96-core CPU includes 12 CCDs and 384MB of L3 cache, mirroring the Zen 4-based Threadripper PRO 7995WX with a 350W TDP and 128 PCIe lanes.

AMD's next-gen Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series "Shimada Peak" CPUs have been spotted: in 96-core and 16-core form, ready with the new Zen 5 architecture for HEDT systems.

2

The company has successfully launched its new Zen 5 architecture inside of the Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs and the new Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" desktop processors, but the HEDT side of things has been quiet. Well, it looks like Zen 5-powered Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series "Shimada Peak" CPUs are coming, ready for that huge SP6 socket.

We saw the 96-core, 192-thread flagship Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series CPU in an NBD shipping manifest in August, with the latest shipping manifest including the flagship 96-core CPU, and the entry-level 16-core CPU. The shipping manifests don't mention "Shimada Peak" but we're pretty sure that's what we're looking at with these logs.

AMD's upcoming Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series CPU with 16 cores and 32 threads will feature dual 8-core CCDs, while the 96-core, 192-thread flagship will feature 12 CCDs in total (8 cores per CCD x 12 CCDs = 96 cores). Each of the CCDs will feature 32MB of L3 cache, for a total of 384MB of L3 cache on the flagship 96-core CPU.

This is identical to the Zen 4-based flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor, with expectations that AMD will have the same 350W TDP, 128 PCIe lanes, and support for the same TRX50 and WRX90 chipsets. The big difference between the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series and Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series is the new Zen 5 architecture and newer TSMC process node.

What I want to see is AMD using its second-generation 3D V-Cache inside of the new Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series "Shimada Peak" CPUs... we've got the Ryzen 7 9800X3D on the market, with the Ryzen 9 9900X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D processors both expected to drop at CES 2025 in January 2025.

Photo of the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX Processor
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

