AMD demos Ryzen 7000 series Zen 4 CPU at all-core 5.5GHz while gaming

AMD showed off its next-gen AM5 platform at Computex 2022, with a tease of its new Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPU cracking the all-core 5.5GHz barrier.

The company teased a next-gen 16-core Zen 4-based CPU with all-core 5.5GHz during gaming, while in content creation the new Ryzen 7000 series CPU is up to 31% faster than Intel's near-best Core i9-12900K processor. AMD was tapping a pre-production 16-core Zen 4 processor for the 5.5GHz+ demo, so we should expect even better results (frequency) and performance, once the new X670E and X670 motherboards hit the market later this year.

AMD's upcoming Zen 4 flagship chip is a monster 16-core, 32-thread beast that is also spooling up the new Zen 4 processor architecture. AMD will be using the Zen 4 CPUs to combat Intel's current-gen 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" and next-gen 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs later this year.

AMD's next-gen pre-production Ryzen 7000 series CPU packed up to 31% more performance over the Core i9-12900K, but AMD was pretty low on details (no clock speeds + power numbers) during the Computex 2022 keynote. AMD does have more threads (33% more, 32 vs 24) so that's a no-brainer.