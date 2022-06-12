All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD details Zen CPU roadmap: Zen 5 with V-Cache on 4nm + 3nm in 2023

AMD details plans to launch Zen 5 CPU architecture based on both TSMC 4nm + TSMC 3nm in 2025: Zen 5 + Zen 5 with V-Cache + Zen 5c.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jun 12 2022 7:48 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD has been very confident with its rollout of its Zen-based CPU architecture, but now the company has better detailed its CPU core roadmap at its recent AMD Financial Day 2022 event.

AMD details Zen CPU roadmap: Zen 5 with V-Cache on 4nm + 3nm in 2023 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

AMD has said that it will have both Zen 4 and Zen 5 architectures on the market in 2024, with Zen 4 + Zen 4 with V-Cache + Zen 4c CPUs made on TSMC 5nm and 4nm process nodes this year, and into 2023. But in 2023 and into 2024 and beyond, AMD will introduce its next-gen Zen 5 CPU architecture with Zen 5 + Zen 5 with V-Cache + Zen 5c CPUs made TSMC 4nm and TSMC 3nm process nodes.

Zen 5 is a "new grounds-up microarchitecture" explains AMD, saying that it is "optimized for scale across workloads". AMD's new Zen 5 architecture will have "enhanced performance and efficiency", a "re-pipelined front end and wide issue" and "integrated AI and Machine Learning optimizations".

AMD details Zen CPU roadmap: Zen 5 with V-Cache on 4nm + 3nm in 2023 04 | TweakTown.com
AMD details Zen CPU roadmap: Zen 5 with V-Cache on 4nm + 3nm in 2023 05 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 9 5950X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$535.11
$535.11$540.11$599.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/12/2022 at 7:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.