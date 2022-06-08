AMD Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPU spotted in the nude: delidded

AMD's new Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPU has fallen into the hands of an "unnamed overclocker" and been instantly delidded. Check it out:

TechPowerUP reported the image, noting that the "person who shared this picture should most likely not have done so and as such, we won't be posting a link to the source". The photo shows us the IHS that is pretty damn thick, but you've also got the two CCDs and the IOD soldered to it.

The two CCDs in question are part of a two-chiplet design: each chiplet packs up to 8 x Zen 4 CPU cores (16 cores in total for up to 16 cores and 32 threads in the flagship Zen 4 processor). The I/O die is also new, with an integrated RDNA 2 GPU, and made on TSMC's fresh 6nm process node.