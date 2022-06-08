All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPU spotted in the nude: delidded

AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPU finds its way into the hands of an 'unnamed overclocker' and instantly delidded.

Published Wed, Jun 8 2022 7:28 PM CDT
AMD's new Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPU has fallen into the hands of an "unnamed overclocker" and been instantly delidded. Check it out:

TechPowerUP reported the image, noting that the "person who shared this picture should most likely not have done so and as such, we won't be posting a link to the source". The photo shows us the IHS that is pretty damn thick, but you've also got the two CCDs and the IOD soldered to it.

The two CCDs in question are part of a two-chiplet design: each chiplet packs up to 8 x Zen 4 CPU cores (16 cores in total for up to 16 cores and 32 threads in the flagship Zen 4 processor). The I/O die is also new, with an integrated RDNA 2 GPU, and made on TSMC's fresh 6nm process node.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

