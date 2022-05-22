AMD's new X670 Extreme chipset: 'PCIe 5.0 everywhere' for GPU + SSD

Leak after leak, free marketing after free marketing... AMD's next-gen X670E (the "E" stands for Extreme) chipset will be revealed (officially) in a few hours, but man it's going to ROCK.

AMD's new X670E chipset will be the flagship chipset for next-gen motherboards, under that the new X670, and then the B650 chipset. AMD has confirmed that its new flagship X670E chipset is designed for "Unparalleled Capability and Extreme Overclocking".

The company adds that it has "PCIe 5.0 Everywhere" meaning that you can use PCIe 5.0 for whatever you want: PCIe 5.0-enabled GPUs and SSDs of the future. The new X670 chipset will have "Enthusiast Overclocking" but drops the "Unparalleled Capability" as it will only support PCIe 5.0 SSD and GPU support, optionally.

The mainstream B650 chipset only supports PCIe 5.0-enabled SSDs, no PCIe 5.0-enabled GPUs for the B650 boards.