AMD's new X670 Extreme chipset: 'PCIe 5.0 everywhere' for GPU + SSD
AMD's future flagship X670E chipset will power Zen 4-based AM5 CPUs: DDR5 memory + PCIe 5.0 support for both next-gen GPUs + SSDs.
Leak after leak, free marketing after free marketing... AMD's next-gen X670E (the "E" stands for Extreme) chipset will be revealed (officially) in a few hours, but man it's going to ROCK.
AMD's new X670E chipset will be the flagship chipset for next-gen motherboards, under that the new X670, and then the B650 chipset. AMD has confirmed that its new flagship X670E chipset is designed for "Unparalleled Capability and Extreme Overclocking".
The company adds that it has "PCIe 5.0 Everywhere" meaning that you can use PCIe 5.0 for whatever you want: PCIe 5.0-enabled GPUs and SSDs of the future. The new X670 chipset will have "Enthusiast Overclocking" but drops the "Unparalleled Capability" as it will only support PCIe 5.0 SSD and GPU support, optionally.
- Read more: Watch the AMD Computex 2022 keynote here: Zen 4 + 600-series AM5 mobos
- Read more: AMD Computex 2022 keynote: next-gen desktop, mobile PC innovations
- Read more: MIT nanoscience building renamed in honor of AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su
- Read more: NVIDIA teases Computex 2022 keynote for May 23, don't expect a new GPU
- Read more: Computex 2022 in-person event announced: takes place May 24-27, 2022
The mainstream B650 chipset only supports PCIe 5.0-enabled SSDs, no PCIe 5.0-enabled GPUs for the B650 boards.
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 9 5950X)
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs: 15% single-thread perf improvement, 5GHz+
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Epic Games funded Alan Wake remaster at a loss