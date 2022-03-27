All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Fortnite has raised $70 million for Ukraine in a week

Fortnite has raised an astronomical $70 million from in-game microtransaction revenues to donate to Ukraine humanitarian relief.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Mar 27 2022 1:28 PM CDT
Gamers have raised $70 million in Fortnite microtransactions in a week, showing just how powerful Fortnite's in-game revenues are.

Fortnite has raised $70 million for Ukraine in a week 734 | TweakTown.com

Epic Games is currently donating 100% of Fortnite VBucks proceeds to Ukrainian relief. Gamers managed to raise $36 million for Ukraine through VBucks purchases in one day, and now that number has almost doubled to an astronomical $70 million in microtransactions in a week's time. These values include 100% of revenues on PC via the Epic Store and Xbox (Microsoft has partnered to donate 100% of Fortnite revenues through April 3), plus the 70% cut from the PlayStation Store and Switch.

"Together we've now raised $70 million USD in humanitarian relief funds for Ukraine. Congratulations and thanks everyone and Xbox for joining this effort!"

According to our findings, Fortnite typically makes about $287 million in revenues every month across all platforms. The current donation rate exceeds the going average rate illustrated in Epic vs Apple court trials and could end up being tens of millions beyond the norm.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

