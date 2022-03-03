Buy John Romero's new Doom II map and support Ukrainian relief

John Romero has created a new Doom II campaign map, put it up for sale, and is donating all money towards Ukrainian relief.

John Romero, co-founder of id Software and co-creator of the legendary Doom franchise, is raising money for Ukrainian relief efforts in the best way: With a new custom Doom II level.

The level is called One Humanity, it costs 5 euros, and is available on Romero's official website. The FPS guru tells gamers that 100% of all revenues go directly to the Red Cross and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund to help with the brutal Russian invasion on Ukraine.