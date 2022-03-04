All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Microsoft stops sales of Xbox consoles, games, and services in Russia

Microsoft stops selling its products and services in Russia following the devastating attacks on Ukraine, includes Xbox gaming.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Mar 4 2022 1:31 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Microsoft has temporarily suspended sales to Russia following the devastating attacks on Ukraine.

Microsoft stops sales of Xbox consoles, games, and services in Russia 23423 | TweakTown.com

Microsoft today announced a sales ban of its products, goods, and services in Russia. Consumers in Russia will no longer be able to buy or access Microsoft services, including Xbox hardware and games.

"We are announcing today that we will suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia," Microsoft President and Vice Chairman Brad Smith said.

"Like the rest of the world, we are horrified, angered and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and condemn this unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia.

"In addition, we are coordinating closely and working in lockstep with the governments of the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, and we are stopping many aspects of our business in Russia in compliance with governmental sanctions decisions.

"Like so many others, we stand with Ukraine in calling for the restoration of peace, respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and the protection of its people."

The news comes shortly after Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov called upon Sony and Microsoft to remove their products and services from the Russian market.

It's unknown how this will affect Microsoft's quarterly earnings, however Polish developer CD Projekt RED recently blocked sales in Russia, a region that the company values at 9.1% of its yearly revenues.

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/4/2022 at 12:32 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blogs.microsoft.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.