Rockstar 'won't be greedy' and charge $100 for GTA 6, former animator says

Grand Theft Auto 6 will cost $70 and not $100 at launch, former Rockstar animator Mike York predicts, with the rationale that there's simply no reason to damage consumer goodwill with such a dramatic price hike.

$70 games have been here since Sony and Microsoft kicked off Gen 9, and then Nintendo just raised frontline prices of its big tentpole Switch 2 games to $80 (although few games have actually launched at this price). Ever since Epyllion's Matthew Ball postulated on GTA 6 launching for a $100 base price, there's been lots of speculation that Rockstar and Take-Two could just follow through and actually charge that for the game.

The idea would generate tons of upfront revenue, sure, but that's already expected to happen. As we know from our GTA franchise earnings calculations, there's a lot of money to be made from GTA Online post-launch. It's believed that GTA 6 could have some sort of $100 edition, but the base standard version of the game would still retain normalized pricing. That's the thinking that former Rockstar Games animator Mike York has on the topic, with the developer telling Esports Insider that he believes GTA 6 will launch at $70 because Rockstar has no real need to be "greedy."

"I don't think the price tag for GTA 6 will be $100. I think it will come out at $70, around the flatline of normal releases," York said in the interview.

"I don't think Rockstar Games feel they need to release it at a higher cost. They'll sell so many copies of the game that they won't need to be greedy and charge $100. They don't need to leave that sour taste in people's mouths if they don't have to, so I don't think they'll do that."

York thinks what most analysts think: Rockstar will offer multiple versions of GTA 6, and that the game could have some sort of $100 deluxe edition that comes with extras. The most likely bonus is for GTA Online, however Rockstar does have its own dedicated GTA+ subscription service that offers GTA Online content for a monthly fee.

"[GTA 6] might have a $99 day-one version if you pre-order it where it gives you a huge bundle when GTA Online comes out--you have your own apartment or something like that--but the base game will be $70.

"The first week of sales will be astronomical, I can see something like $3 billion in sales. This is not a game that people are on the fence about, people know it will deliver so they will just buy it. It will be huge."

Games industry expert Joost van Dreunen also believes that GTA 6 could generate $2.7 billion in sales upon release.

Rockstar has yet to announce any pre-order pricing for GTA 6, and the game is due out on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on May 26, 2026.