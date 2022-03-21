All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Fortnite microtransactions raise $36 million for Ukraine in one day

Fortnite players have raised over $36 million for Ukrainian relief in just one day through microtransaction purchases & spending.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Mar 21 2022 5:46 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Fortnite players have raised over $36 million for Ukrainian relief in just one day.

Fortnite microtransactions raise $36 million for Ukraine in one day 5433 | TweakTown.com

Yesterday, Epic Games announced that it woulddonate 100% of all Fortnite purchases to humanitarian aid in Ukraine. Microsoft joined in and offered to also give its cut of Fortnite revenues towards donations. Based on Fortnite earnings data disclosed in the Epic vs Apple trial, I predicted that this could lead to tens of millions of dollars in donations. This happened a lot faster than I expected.

Epic has confirmed that Fortnite players have spent over $36 million on in-game purchases in just one day's time. This includes Epic's total cut on all platforms + Microsoft's 30% cut from Fortnite purchases on Xbox platforms. Fortnite and Epic Games are now the single largest contributor towards relief efforts for Ukraine, followed by the Stand for Ukraine Humble Bundle that has raised over $10 million.

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/21/2022 at 5:46 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.