Epic is donating 100% of Fortnite's Vbucks earnings to Ukraine relief

Epic Games is donating 100% of all Fortnite's Vbucks profits to Ukrainian relief, which may amount to tens of millions of dollars.

Epic Games is donating 100% of all profits from Fortnite Vbucks virtual currency to Ukrainian relief, the company has announced.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Epic could very well make the games industry's largest contribution to humanitarian relief in Ukraine. The billion-dollar titan says it plans to donate all proceeds generated from Fortnite microtransactions in a two-week period (this is equal to revenues minus platform fees, taxes, refunds, etc).

"All real-money Fortnite purchases made between March 20, 2022 and April 3, 2022 will be distributed. This includes V-Buck packs, Fortnite Crew, gifted Battle Passes, and cosmetic packs such as the Voidlander Pack sold for real money. Retail store purchases of in-game cosmetics and V-Bucks cards will also be included if they are redeemed in-game during this window."

This donation could amount to tens of millions of dollars. Based on findings from the Epic vs Apple trial, Fortnite has generated over $12.8 billion in lifetime earnings through 2020. A quick bit of math shows Fortnite made roughly $287 million per month on all platforms in 2020; bear in mind this is total revenues and not the finalized profits (or proceeds) that will be donated during this period.

It's quite obvious that Epic will make a significant contribution to Ukrainian relief efforts.