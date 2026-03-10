Epic Games raises price of Fortnite V-Buck bundles, gamers now get less currency for same price

Epic Games has announced that they will be reducing the buying power ratio of dollars to V-Bucks, with all bundles now unlocking less digital currency.

TL;DR: Epic Games increased Fortnite V-Bucks prices, reducing their value by 7.4% to 20% across bundles to offset rising game operation costs. The Battle Pass now costs 800 V-Bucks, awarding 800 upon completion, with no bonus V-Bucks, and Fortnite Crew V-Bucks grants also decreased accordingly.

Epic Games today raised the price of all Fortnite V-Bucks microtransaction bundles, reducing the buying power of the dollar and making each purchase more favorable for Epic.

Today, Epic Games announced a price hike across its V-Bucks digital currency--a move that could foreshadow other live service games in the near future. Although Fortnite has generated well over $20 billion in revenue since 2017, Epic says that the costs of running the world's most popular online game are increasing, and so too are the V-Buck prices.

"The cost of running Fortnite has gone up a lot and we're raising prices to help pay the bills," the company said. "Existing V-Bucks gift cards still redeem at their printed values."

Below is the conversion rate shared by Epic, put in a handy list by HypeX, with some extra percentages:

$8.99: 1,000 → 800, V-Bucks, -20% reduction in buying power

$22.99: 2,800 → 2,400 V-Bucks, -14.3% reduction in buying power

$36.99: 5,000 → 4,500, V-Bucks -10% reduction in buying power

$89.99: 13,500 → 12,500 V-Bucks, -7.4% reduction in buying power

There's also some changes to the battle pass rates, too: