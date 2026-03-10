Epic Games raises price of Fortnite V-Buck bundles, gamers now get less currency for same price

Epic Games today raised the price of all Fortnite V-Bucks microtransaction bundles, reducing the buying power of the dollar and making each purchase more favorable for Epic.
Today, Epic Games announced a price hike across its V-Bucks digital currency--a move that could foreshadow other live service games in the near future. Although Fortnite has generated well over $20 billion in revenue since 2017, Epic says that the costs of running the world's most popular online game are increasing, and so too are the V-Buck prices.
"The cost of running Fortnite has gone up a lot and we're raising prices to help pay the bills," the company said. "Existing V-Bucks gift cards still redeem at their printed values."
Below is the conversion rate shared by Epic, put in a handy list by HypeX, with some extra percentages:
- $8.99: 1,000 → 800, V-Bucks, -20% reduction in buying power
- $22.99: 2,800 → 2,400 V-Bucks, -14.3% reduction in buying power
- $36.99: 5,000 → 4,500, V-Bucks -10% reduction in buying power
- $89.99: 13,500 → 12,500 V-Bucks, -7.4% reduction in buying power
There's also some changes to the battle pass rates, too:
The Battle Pass will now cost 800 V-Bucks and award 800 V-Bucks for completing it. Previously it cost 1,000 V-Bucks and you could earn 1,000 V-Bucks plus 500 in the Bonus Rewards.
There are no longer V-Bucks in the Bonus Rewards of the Pass.
The V-Bucks grant in Fortnite Crew will change from 1,000 to 800 V-Bucks. Fortnite Crew subscribers will receive an email with the timing and other details of this update in their region.
You can earn 800 V-Bucks when completing the Battle Pass, which is enough to get the next one.
Starting with their next Pass:
- The OG Pass will cost 800 V-Bucks (previously 1,000).
- The Music Pass will cost 1,200 V-Bucks (previously 1,400).
- The LEGO Pass will cost 1,200 V-Bucks (previously 1,400).