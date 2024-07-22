EA dominates PlayStation Store as EA Sports College Football 25 tops best-sellers charts

EA's latest College Football 25 has exploded on the console gaming charts, topping the PlayStation Store's best-sellers just days after release.
After 12 years, the triumphant return of collegiate football is here with EA Sports' College Football 25. The sports sensation has taken over gaming's largest console storefront, becoming #1 in both in the top 25 best-sellers and top 25 most-downloaded games on the PlayStation Store for July 21, 2024.
The trend is eye-opening as College Football 25 has pushed Fortnite out of the top spot on the PS Store--typically Epic's battle royale commands the #1 spot thanks to Fortnite's microtransactions. EA's dominance doesn't just end with the latest game, though: Among publishers, EA had 5 games on the top 25 best-sellers list, beating out Sony Interactive Entertainment, Take-Two Interactive, and Microsoft. EA also had multiple higher-priced premium games including College Football 25 ($70), FC24 ($70), FC25 Ultimate Edition ($100), and Madden NFL25 ($100).
EA also had 5x games on the top 25 most-downloaded list on the PlayStation Store.
PlayStation Store Top 25 Best-Sellers
- EA SPORTS College Football 25
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty
- NBA2K24
- EA SPORTS FC24
- The First Descendant
- GTA V
- EA SPORTS FC25 Ultimate Edition
- Elden Ring
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Ed.
- Roblox
- MLB The Show 24
- Minecraft
- Genshin Impact
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Destiny 2
- Valorant
- Dead by Daylight
- Apex Legends
- Fallout 76
- NBA 2K25
- Overwatch 2
- The Crew MotorFest
- WWE 2K24
PlayStation Store Top 25 Most-Downloaded Games
- EA SPORTS College Football 25
- Rainbow Six Siege
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Ed.
- Elden Ring
- EA SPORTS FC24
- Destiny 2
- Police Simulator
- Fortnite
- The First Descendant
- War Thunder
- Minecraft
- Among Us
- Borderlands 3
- Battlefield 2042
- Enlisted
- Call of Duty
- The Crew Motorfest
- MultiVersus
- Rainbow Six Extraction
- MLB The Show 24
- GTA V
- Madden NFL 24
- Remnant II
- Dead By Daylight
- Overwatch 2