EA dominates PlayStation Store as EA Sports College Football 25 tops best-sellers charts

EA's latest College Football 25 has exploded on the console gaming charts, topping the PlayStation Store's best-sellers just days after release.

After 12 years, the triumphant return of collegiate football is here with EA Sports' College Football 25. The sports sensation has taken over gaming's largest console storefront, becoming #1 in both in the top 25 best-sellers and top 25 most-downloaded games on the PlayStation Store for July 21, 2024.

The trend is eye-opening as College Football 25 has pushed Fortnite out of the top spot on the PS Store--typically Epic's battle royale commands the #1 spot thanks to Fortnite's microtransactions. EA's dominance doesn't just end with the latest game, though: Among publishers, EA had 5 games on the top 25 best-sellers list, beating out Sony Interactive Entertainment, Take-Two Interactive, and Microsoft. EA also had multiple higher-priced premium games including College Football 25 ($70), FC24 ($70), FC25 Ultimate Edition ($100), and Madden NFL25 ($100).

EA also had 5x games on the top 25 most-downloaded list on the PlayStation Store.

PlayStation Store Top 25 Best-Sellers

EA SPORTS College Football 25 Fortnite Call of Duty NBA2K24 EA SPORTS FC24 The First Descendant GTA V EA SPORTS FC25 Ultimate Edition Elden Ring EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Ed. Roblox MLB The Show 24 Minecraft Genshin Impact Rainbow Six Siege Zenless Zone Zero Destiny 2 Valorant Dead by Daylight Apex Legends Fallout 76 NBA 2K25 Overwatch 2 The Crew MotorFest WWE 2K24

PlayStation Store Top 25 Most-Downloaded Games