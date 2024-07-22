EA dominates PlayStation Store as EA Sports College Football 25 tops best-sellers charts

EA's latest College Football 25 dominates the PlayStation Store, dethroning Fortnite as the #1 best-earning game on console gaming's largest platform.

EA's latest College Football 25 has exploded on the console gaming charts, topping the PlayStation Store's best-sellers just days after release.

After 12 years, the triumphant return of collegiate football is here with EA Sports' College Football 25. The sports sensation has taken over gaming's largest console storefront, becoming #1 in both in the top 25 best-sellers and top 25 most-downloaded games on the PlayStation Store for July 21, 2024.

The trend is eye-opening as College Football 25 has pushed Fortnite out of the top spot on the PS Store--typically Epic's battle royale commands the #1 spot thanks to Fortnite's microtransactions. EA's dominance doesn't just end with the latest game, though: Among publishers, EA had 5 games on the top 25 best-sellers list, beating out Sony Interactive Entertainment, Take-Two Interactive, and Microsoft. EA also had multiple higher-priced premium games including College Football 25 ($70), FC24 ($70), FC25 Ultimate Edition ($100), and Madden NFL25 ($100).

EA also had 5x games on the top 25 most-downloaded list on the PlayStation Store.

PlayStation Store Top 25 Best-Sellers

  1. EA SPORTS College Football 25
  2. Fortnite
  3. Call of Duty
  4. NBA2K24
  5. EA SPORTS FC24
  6. The First Descendant
  7. GTA V
  8. EA SPORTS FC25 Ultimate Edition
  9. Elden Ring
  10. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Ed.
  11. Roblox
  12. MLB The Show 24
  13. Minecraft
  14. Genshin Impact
  15. Rainbow Six Siege
  16. Zenless Zone Zero
  17. Destiny 2
  18. Valorant
  19. Dead by Daylight
  20. Apex Legends
  21. Fallout 76
  22. NBA 2K25
  23. Overwatch 2
  24. The Crew MotorFest
  25. WWE 2K24
PlayStation Store Top 25 Most-Downloaded Games

  1. EA SPORTS College Football 25
  2. Rainbow Six Siege
  3. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Ed.
  4. Elden Ring
  5. EA SPORTS FC24
  6. Destiny 2
  7. Police Simulator
  8. Fortnite
  9. The First Descendant
  10. War Thunder
  11. Minecraft
  12. Among Us
  13. Borderlands 3
  14. Battlefield 2042
  15. Enlisted
  16. Call of Duty
  17. The Crew Motorfest
  18. MultiVersus
  19. Rainbow Six Extraction
  20. MLB The Show 24
  21. GTA V
  22. Madden NFL 24
  23. Remnant II
  24. Dead By Daylight
  25. Overwatch 2
