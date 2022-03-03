The Pokemon Company donates $200,000 to help Ukrainian families

The Pokemon Company is heartbroken by Ukrainian war in Europe, has made an immediate $200,000 donation to humanitarian relief.

Games titan The Pokemon Company is donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to Ukrainian relief efforts, joining other games-makers and publishers providing relief.

The Pokemon Company has publicly lamented the "heartbreaking" Russian invasion in Eastern Europe. The war sees nearly 1 million Ukranians fleeing the war-torn country as refugees, including children.

The Pocket Monster creator has responded with a $200,000 donation to the GlobalGiving foundation to provide humanitarian relief for Ukrainian families and children.

It's worth noting the Pokemon Company and Nintendo have made over an estimated $100 billion from the Pokemon franchise since 1996, and Pokemon GO alone has made over $3.6 billion in revenues as of July 2020.

Other gaming efforts include Unity, who has made an asset bundle with 100% of proceeds going directly to relief funds.

Doom co-creator John Romero also released a new Doom II map to raise money for Ukraine.