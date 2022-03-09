All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Russia can no longer buy PlayStation games or consoles

Sony has officially cancelled PlayStation hardware, games, and service sales in Russia and the PlayStation Store is now closed.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Mar 9 2022 3:27 PM CST
Sony has announced it will stop selling PlayStation software, hardware, and services to Russia due to the ongoing Ukraine invasion.

Sony has joined Microsoft in holding a temporary product sales ban in Russia. The company has cancelled all hardware shipments to Russia, and is closing off access to the PlayStation Store in the country. Online-driven games can no longer be played. Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe, who previously served Russian gamers with content and services, helped the company make $16 billion from European markets in 2021.

"Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine," Sony said in a statement.

"To support humanitarian aid, Sony Group Corporation announced a US$2 million donation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the international NGO, Save the Children, to support the victims of this tragedy."

Games industry's response to Russian invasion on Ukraine

NEWS SOURCE:cnbc.com

