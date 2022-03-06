Amazon cancels plans for Russian language support in New World
Amazon Games speaks out against the Ukraine invasion and will no longer localize its MMORPG New World for Russian PC gamers.
Amazon will no longer localize New World for Russian players, the company has announced.
Amazon Games is one of the latest games companies to speak out against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The developer has confirmed it will no longer bring Russian voice-over dialog or language support to New World as a result of the war.
"We were looking into localizing New World for Russia, and we stopped that," VP of Amazon Games Christoph Hartmann told TechRadar.
Amazon's first-party MMORPG has not proven to be nearly as popular as Lost Ark, which is developed by Smilegate. It's also worth mentioning that Lost Ark is currently playable in Russia (and has been playable since 2019) as that particular version of the game is published by internet tech giant VK (previously Mail.Ru).
Games industry's response to Russian invasion on Ukraine
- Buy John Romero's new Doom II map and support Ukrainian relief
- Microsoft stops sales of Xbox consoles, games, and services in Russia
- Nintendo eShop no longer accepts Russian rubles
- STALKER 2 development halted as dev team faces war in Ukraine
- The Pokemon Company donates $200,000 to help Ukrainian families
- CD Projekt RED stands with Ukraine, bans game sales in Russia, Belarus
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Halo Infinite lead multiplayer systems designer leaves 343 Industries
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Red Hot Chili Pepper's Californication music video is a playable game