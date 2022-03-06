All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Amazon cancels plans for Russian language support in New World

Amazon Games speaks out against the Ukraine invasion and will no longer localize its MMORPG New World for Russian PC gamers.

Published Sun, Mar 6 2022 4:33 PM CST
Amazon will no longer localize New World for Russian players, the company has announced.

Amazon Games is one of the latest games companies to speak out against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The developer has confirmed it will no longer bring Russian voice-over dialog or language support to New World as a result of the war.

"We were looking into localizing New World for Russia, and we stopped that," VP of Amazon Games Christoph Hartmann told TechRadar.

Amazon's first-party MMORPG has not proven to be nearly as popular as Lost Ark, which is developed by Smilegate. It's also worth mentioning that Lost Ark is currently playable in Russia (and has been playable since 2019) as that particular version of the game is published by internet tech giant VK (previously Mail.Ru).

Games industry's response to Russian invasion on Ukraine

NEWS SOURCE:techradar.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

