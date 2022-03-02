All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
STALKER 2 development halted as dev team faces war in Ukraine

GSC Game World is pauses development of STALKER 2 as invading Russian forces move on Kyiv, will continue 'after the victory'

Published Wed, Mar 2 2022 2:11 PM CST
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 developer has halted work on the game as it faces war against Russia.

STALKER 2 development halted as dev team faces war in Ukraine 11 | TweakTown.com

Ukrainian game dev GSC Game World has paused development of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 due to the Russian invasion. Russia is currently trying to capture the capital city of Kyiv, which is GSC's HQ. The game is set in irradiate Chernobyl, which was captured by the Russian military five days ago.

The developer says work on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will continue "after the victory."

"On the 24th of February, Russia declared war on Ukraine and sent rockets, tanks and soldiers to our Homeland. Our country is forced to fight for existence again.

"Seems like this is the price of freedom.

"This video is our answer to the 'how are you guys?' question.

"Now we are striving to help our employees and their families to survive. Game development shifted to the sidelines, but we will definitely continue...after the victory.

"Glory to Ukraine."

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

