STALKER 2 development halted as dev team faces war in Ukraine

GSC Game World is pauses development of STALKER 2 as invading Russian forces move on Kyiv, will continue 'after the victory'

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 developer has halted work on the game as it faces war against Russia.

Ukrainian game dev GSC Game World has paused development of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 due to the Russian invasion. Russia is currently trying to capture the capital city of Kyiv, which is GSC's HQ. The game is set in irradiate Chernobyl, which was captured by the Russian military five days ago.

The developer says work on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will continue "after the victory."