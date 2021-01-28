Donald Trump Jr and AOC agree on one thing: Robinhood is screwed
AOC and Donald Trump Jr agree that Robinhood's decision to stop trading GameStop and AMC was wrong, Ted Cruz also agrees.
You know the world is changing when you've got politicians on both sides agreeing on something as large as the huge Robinhood + r/WallStreetBets + GameStop + AMC trade drama -- scandal -- explosion. I don't even know how to describe it anymore.
The previously super-popular trading app Robinhood halted trades -- even SELLING users GME stock without permission -- on the to-the-moon stocks of GameStop, AMC and other companies because of the huge swath of Redditors coming in from r/WallStreetBets and now all over the world. Their bets caused hedge funds to lose billions of dollars, while they made huge profits. It has already led to class action lawsuits.
Well, now we have Donald Trump Jr and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez weighing in on the GameStop and Robinhood fiasco. AOC tweeted: "Gotta admit it's really something to see Wall Streeters with a long history of treating our economy as a casino complain about a message board of posters also treating the market as a casino".
Donald Trump Jr tweeted: "It took less than a day for big tech, big government and the corporate media to spring into action and begin colluding to protect their hedge fund buddies on Wall Street. This is what a rigged system looks like, folks! #RobinHood #RedditArmy #GME #GMEtothemoon".
But check out these tweets:
