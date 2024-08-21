Donald Trump could have Elon Musk in his cabinet, Tesla CEO says 'I am willing to serve'

President Donald Trump says if he wins the 2024 US presidential election, he'd consider Tesla CEO Elon Musk to a cabinet position, Musk says YES.

President Donald Trump said he would have Elon Musk on his cabinet or in an advisory role if he won the 2024 US elections, to which SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted on X saying: "I am willing to serve".

Better yet, Musk posted a picture on X of himself (AI-generated, probably using Grok) with "DOGE" or Department of Government Efficiency, which if you know Elon, he's referring to one of his favorite cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE).

Musk talked to President Trump recently on an X space, where they two discussed government overspending, and that there should be someone in a government efficiency role, taking care of the finances of the US to not see hundreds of billions of dollars wasted year after year.

Reuters asked "would you consider having Elon Musk have a role in a cabinet, advisory position? "

Trump told Reuters: "I would, he's very smart. I had a great talk with him the other day as you know, it went on for two and a half hours almost, but he's a very smart guy. I certainly would, if he would do it, I certainly would. He's a brilliant guy."

President Trump added: "Tax credits and tax incentives are not generally a very good thing. I'm not making any final decisions on it. I'm a big fan of electric cars, but I'm a fan of gasoline-propelled cars, and also hybrids and whatever else happens to come along".