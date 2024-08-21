Donald Trump could have Elon Musk in his cabinet, Tesla CEO says 'I am willing to serve'

President Donald Trump says if he wins the 2024 US presidential election, he'd consider Tesla CEO Elon Musk to a cabinet position, Musk says YES.

Published
2 minutes & 6 seconds read time

President Donald Trump said he would have Elon Musk on his cabinet or in an advisory role if he won the 2024 US elections, to which SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted on X saying: "I am willing to serve".

Better yet, Musk posted a picture on X of himself (AI-generated, probably using Grok) with "DOGE" or Department of Government Efficiency, which if you know Elon, he's referring to one of his favorite cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE).

Musk talked to President Trump recently on an X space, where they two discussed government overspending, and that there should be someone in a government efficiency role, taking care of the finances of the US to not see hundreds of billions of dollars wasted year after year.

Reuters asked "would you consider having Elon Musk have a role in a cabinet, advisory position? "

Trump told Reuters: "I would, he's very smart. I had a great talk with him the other day as you know, it went on for two and a half hours almost, but he's a very smart guy. I certainly would, if he would do it, I certainly would. He's a brilliant guy."

President Trump added: "Tax credits and tax incentives are not generally a very good thing. I'm not making any final decisions on it. I'm a big fan of electric cars, but I'm a fan of gasoline-propelled cars, and also hybrids and whatever else happens to come along".

Buy at Amazon

Trump 2024 MAGA Hat and Trump Flag Set, Trump 2024 Hat Take America Back Baseball Cap

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.99
---
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$189.99
$189.99$189.99$189.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/21/2024 at 7:40 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags