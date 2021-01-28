All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Robinhood app review bombed on Google Play Store after GME insanity

Robinhood auto-sells users' GameStop shares, gets hit with a class action lawsuit, and review bombed on the Google Play Store.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 28 2021 4:15 PM CST   |   Updated Thu, Jan 28 2021 5:06 PM CST
Robinhood has been in the headlines for literally all the wrong reasons, with people beyond pissed off that the trading app halted GameStop trade restrictions -- leading into a class action lawsuit, and now the Robinhood app being review bombed on the Google Play Store.

Robinhood app review bombed on Google Play Store after GME insanity 11 | TweakTown.com
Users have bombarded the Robinhood app with one-star reviews, forcing the app down into averaging at the lowest rating on the Google Play Store. Users are rightfully angry, as they've seen their ability to buy shares of stocks that are skyrocketing completely banned from use, so over 100,000+ negative reviews for the app isn't a surprise.

