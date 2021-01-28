Robinhood app review bombed on Google Play Store after GME insanity
Robinhood auto-sells users' GameStop shares, gets hit with a class action lawsuit, and review bombed on the Google Play Store.
Published Thu, Jan 28 2021 4:15 PM CST | Updated Thu, Jan 28 2021 5:06 PM CST
Robinhood has been in the headlines for literally all the wrong reasons, with people beyond pissed off that the trading app halted GameStop trade restrictions -- leading into a class action lawsuit, and now the Robinhood app being review bombed on the Google Play Store.
Users have bombarded the Robinhood app with one-star reviews, forcing the app down into averaging at the lowest rating on the Google Play Store. Users are rightfully angry, as they've seen their ability to buy shares of stocks that are skyrocketing completely banned from use, so over 100,000+ negative reviews for the app isn't a surprise.
There's much more to all of this story below:
- Read more: Robinhood hit with class action lawsuit over GME trade restrictions
- Read more: Reddit made r/WallStreetBets private over GameStop stock, back now
- Read more: Discord shuts down /r/WallStreetBets server for 'hate speech' and more
- Read more: GameStop was the most traded equity today, beating Tesla and Apple
- Read more: Reddit is buckling under the pressure of GameStop stock madness
- Read more: This Redditor turned $755K into $48 million thanks to GameStop stock
- Read more: Why GameStop's stock has spiked 671% in a week
- Read more: Reddit trollers + Elon Musk pump GameStop share price to record highs
