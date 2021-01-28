All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Robinhood halts GameStop trading, sells users stock WITHOUT consent?!

Robinhood selling users' GameStop ($GME) shares AUTOMATICALLY, without warning -- and it's pissing lots of people off big time.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 28 2021 3:14 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The huge financial drama surrounding the US markets right now with Reddit and its fully viral r/WallStreetBets pushing GameStop and AMC shares through the roof. Well, Robinhood is stopping retail investors from getting in on the wave, and even selling their shares automatically.

Robinhood users began noticing their $GME shares being sold without warning, with Robinhood alerting users that due to "recently volatility, we are restricting transactions for certain securities to position closing only. However, due to unreasonable risk involved in brokering your position, we have closed your 4,500 shares of GME for an average price of $118.93 on January 28th, 2021 at 11:24 AM".

The notice from Robinhood continues: "Your trade confirmation will be available in your order history on Robinhood in one trading day".

Nevermind that GameStop stock was $450+ -- but hey, can't have the little guy doing what the big guy does, and getting away with it. You see, they don't like you taking a look behind the veil and pulling the levers yourself. This is only going to get bigger.

Robinhood halts GameStop trading, sells users stock WITHOUT consent?! 08 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

The Big Short

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$7.99
$7.99$7.99$12.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/28/2021 at 3:14 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.