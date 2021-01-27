Reddit made r/WallStreetBets private over GameStop stock, back now

Reddit turned the lights off for the r/WallStreetBeta subreddit for around an hour, and now it's private over GameStop drama.

I'm sure by now you've heard all about the GameStop share price insanity fueled by Reddit and the r/WallStreetBets subreddit -- if not, I've got some links for you below. If so, things just went up another notch.

The r/WallStreetBets subreddit has had its moderators overloaded since the subreddit exploded in popularity, so much so that it has even seen the official Discord server for r/WallStreetBets being banned for "hate speech". Reddit temporarily turned the lights off to r/WallStreetBets for around an hour not too long ago, making it private -- but now r/WallStreetBets is back.

A post on r/WallStreetBets explains: "The situation here is delicate. Obviously, with the deletion of discord due to ToS violations, the moderators here are dealing with an existential threat to our community. While in the past, automated moderation using bots has been effective for dealing with human users violating the WSB sub ToS, I think a has been reached where the quantity AND quality of posts, primarily by bot accounts, has likely overwhelmed our moderator resources".

The mods have posted in /r/WallStreetBets, where they said: "We have grown to the kind of size we only dreamed of in the time it takes to get a bad nights sleep. We've got so many comments and submissions that we can't possibly even read them all, let alone act on them as moderators".