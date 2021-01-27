GameStop was the most traded equity today, beating Tesla and Apple

Reddit and its r/wallstreetbets has seen $20 billion of volume traded in 24 hours, beating out established giants in Apple, Tesla.

It comes as a big -- and I guess not-so-big surprise -- that GameStop Corp ($GME) was the most traded equity on the planet today with over $20 billion in volume.

The news is coming directly from Senior ETF Analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, Eric Balchunas, who tweeted the news sand said it was "surreal". GameStop beat out giants like Tesla (just, with Tesla seeing $19.7 billion of trades today) while Apple trails behind with $13.4 billion.

Microsoft is behind even more with $10.9 billion, and Amazon with $9.5 billion. AMD is up there with $5.3 billion traded today, as is Facebook with $5.3 billion and Alphabet with $2.9 billion. GameStop is unstoppable right now.