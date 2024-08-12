Historic Donald Trump and Elon Musk interview on X hit by 'massive' DDOS attack

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced that X is currently experiencing a DDOS attack ahead of President Donald Trump being interviewed on Spaces.

Published
1 minute & 39 seconds read time

Elon Musk teased an upcoming interview with former US President Donald Trump in X Spaces, and according to Musk the social media platform has been hit with a DDOS attack ahead of the interview going live.

Ahead of the historic interview, Musk said he was performing system scaling tests to ensure that X servers could host all of the expected listeners. The interview is currently live at the time of writing, but it didn't go live until 40 minutes after the scheduled time of 8 pm ET, as the site was showing "not available" even though Musk said X tested its servers for 8 million concurrent listeners earlier in the day.

It was presumed that X went down from the massive traffic spike for the interview, but Musk, less than 10 minutes later, posted that X was experiencing a DDOS (distributed denial-of-service) attack. Musk said the interview would continue but with a "smaller number of concurrent listeners." It appears X was a victim of a targeted DDOS attack to prevent Musk and Trump from having their conversation. At the moment, there are 1.2 million people listening in on the conversation.

