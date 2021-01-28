Robinhood hit with class action lawsuit over GME trade restrictions
The super popular stock trading app Robinhood has been slapped with class action lawsuit with Southern District of New York.
We knew it wasn't going to end well with trading app Robinhood over the $GME (GameStop) shares and $AMC (AMC Theaters) shares skyrocketing because of Reddit -- and a Mr. Robot / Fsociety-fueled stick-it-to-the-man-AND-the-system r/WallStreetBets and millions of normal people around the world like you and I.
Well, now Robinhood has been slapped with a class action lawsuit claims that Robinhood "purposefully, willfully, and knowingly removing the stock 'GME' [GameStop] from its trading platform in the midst of an unprecedented stock rise thereby deprived retail investors of the ability to invest in the open-market and manipulating the open-market".
Get this, with the new limits that Robinhood has introduced -- its users will not be able to buy new stocks of companies such as GameStop, AMC, and BlackBerry -- the very stocks that WSB is pumping right now. You will be able to close out existing trades, but you won't be buying any $GME, $AMC, or $BB in Robinhood right now.
You can see why with some tweets! :)
- Read more: Reddit made r/WallStreetBets private over GameStop stock, back now
- Read more: Discord shuts down /r/WallStreetBets server for 'hate speech' and more
- Read more: GameStop was the most traded equity today, beating Tesla and Apple
- Read more: Reddit is buckling under the pressure of GameStop stock madness
- Read more: This Redditor turned $755K into $48 million thanks to GameStop stock
- Read more: Why GameStop's stock has spiked 671% in a week
- Read more: Reddit trollers + Elon Musk pump GameStop share price to record highs