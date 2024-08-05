Kick streamer Adin Ross gives President Trump custom Tesla Cybertruck, vibes to tunes with him

President Donald Trump jumped into a Tesla Cybertruck with Kick streamer Adin Ross, and vibed to some beats. Check it out:

President Trump remarked that he loved the Tesla Cybertruck and its huge 18.5-inch display, swiping through Spotify to pick out a song after Ross asked him his top 3 artists. The first one that President Trump chose was California Dreamin' and then switched over to some Beach Boys, before playing one of my favorites: The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows".

Adin Ross presented the former President with some expensive, and beautiful gifts including a gold Rolex and a custom-wrapped Tesla Cybertruck. Ross said as he started his Kick stream on Monday after many doubted he landed an interview with President Trump, where he said: "Today is going to be the most important stream I've ever done".

President Trump called Ross an "outstanding" young man, predicting that his livestream would break viewership records and that his youngest son Baron is a "big fan" of Adin Ross. All while sitting inside of a custom-wrapped Tesla Cybertruck styled for Donald Trump, after the former President was "fully endorsed" by Tesla CEO Elon Musk after his attempted assassination.

The live stream between President Trump and Adin Ross ended with the pair dancing down the driveway to "YMCA" by the Village People, which is a favorite of Trump's to play at his rallies. President Trump said "That's the best one" before dancing to the music.