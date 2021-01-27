All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Reddit is buckling under the pressure of GameStop stock madness

It seems r/wallstreetbets has created so much traffic for Reddit with the GameStop stock madness, that Reddit servers overload.

Published Wed, Jan 27 2021 6:14 PM CST
With all of the madness happening over on the r/wallstreetbets subreddit on Reddit, the site is having issues. I thought it was just me when I was trying to get some more information for some stories, but then the issues got worse.

I was logged in, but the site was saying I wasn't logged in. Clearly I wasn't as I wasn't able to comment, and then I checked Twitter and voila -- Reddit is having issues. The official Reddit Status website states that there are "elevated error rates" and that they are "currently investigating the issue".

This is 8 minutes ago, at the time of writing -- I'll update when there's more news.

