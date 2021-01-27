All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This Redditor turned $755K into $48 million thanks to GameStop stock

Reddit user turns $754,000 into a life-changing $47.9 million through GameStop stock... all through Reddit and /r/WallStreetBets.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jan 27 2021 4:09 PM CST
It's incredible, this GameStop stuff feels ripped right out of the story line of Mr Robot -- which I'm two episodes away from finishing. If you need to play catch up on WTF is happening -- read this.

But what is absolutely mind blowing about this all is that normal people are getting stinking rich from this entire thing, with Reddit poster u/DeepFuckingValue putting in $754,991 and making -- at least according to the last post -- a no-one-in-your-lineage-has-to-work-again $48 million.

NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

